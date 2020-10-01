Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 53,740 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,945,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $56,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 77.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 108.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 12.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $279,000. 53.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $18.22 on Thursday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $310.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSEM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tower Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

