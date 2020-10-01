Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 85,000 Shares of Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,501,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.29% of Childrens Place worth $56,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 825.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 910,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,815,000 after purchasing an additional 812,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 586,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after buying an additional 51,127 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 73.9% in the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 436,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after buying an additional 185,682 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 3.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 381,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after buying an additional 12,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 79.9% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 298,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,185,000 after buying an additional 132,710 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Childrens Place in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Childrens Place from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Childrens Place from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered Childrens Place from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Childrens Place has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.65.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.13. Childrens Place Inc has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $88.47. The company has a market cap of $413.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.84.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.29). Childrens Place had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $368.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Childrens Place Inc will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Childrens Place Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

