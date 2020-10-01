Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stake in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,082,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.21% of Veritex worth $54,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBTX. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,851,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,865,000 after buying an additional 52,340 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 215.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,304,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,230,000 after purchasing an additional 891,451 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,024,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,138,000 after purchasing an additional 44,095 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 1,387.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 916,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,224,000 after purchasing an additional 855,002 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 2.3% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 898,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,547,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

VBTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Veritex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

In other Veritex news, insider Jeff Kesler sold 10,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $179,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jim Recer acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $33,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,813 shares of company stock worth $118,383 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Veritex Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $29.41. The stock has a market cap of $845.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.48.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $87.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.10 million. Veritex had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 7.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

