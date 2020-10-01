Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,488,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,064 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of Vector Group worth $14,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGR. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vector Group by 42.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vector Group by 37.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vector Group in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vector Group in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vector Group in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Shares of VGR opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.24. Vector Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $14.42.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $445.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.70 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vector Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

In related news, CFO J Bryant Kirkland III purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $76,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,860.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $254,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,977,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,335,956.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 70,000 shares of company stock worth $701,750 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.