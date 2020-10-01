VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Stock Price Down 9.1%

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT) shares fell 9.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 494,595 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,430,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 million and a P/E ratio of -2.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Company Profile (CVE:VPT)

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, develops and commercializes diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease primarily in Canada, the Unites States, and China. The company offers Ventripoint Medical System, medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient's heart chambers.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for VentriPoint Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VentriPoint Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.