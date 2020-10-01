Vereit (NYSE:VER) & Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Head to Head Survey

Vereit (NYSE:VER) and Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vereit and Paramount Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vereit $1.24 billion 5.66 -$300.35 million $0.69 9.42 Paramount Group $769.18 million 2.04 -$36.90 million $0.98 7.22

Paramount Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vereit. Paramount Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vereit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Vereit pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Paramount Group pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Vereit pays out 44.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Paramount Group pays out 40.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Vereit has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Paramount Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Paramount Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.5% of Vereit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of Paramount Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Vereit shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Paramount Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vereit and Paramount Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vereit -43.35% -7.49% -3.71% Paramount Group -6.18% -1.08% -0.57%

Risk and Volatility

Vereit has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paramount Group has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vereit and Paramount Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vereit 0 4 4 0 2.50 Paramount Group 0 3 3 0 2.50

Vereit presently has a consensus target price of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 25.64%. Paramount Group has a consensus target price of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 60.08%. Given Paramount Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Paramount Group is more favorable than Vereit.

Summary

Paramount Group beats Vereit on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties. VEREIT is a publicly traded Maryland corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange. VEREIT uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, which can be found at www.VEREIT.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

