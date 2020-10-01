VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) vs. Patriot Scientific (NYSE:PTSC) Critical Contrast

Patriot Scientific (OTCMKTS:PTSC) and VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Patriot Scientific and VirnetX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patriot Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A VirnetX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.0% of VirnetX shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Patriot Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of VirnetX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Patriot Scientific has a beta of 2.4, indicating that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VirnetX has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Patriot Scientific and VirnetX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patriot Scientific N/A -118.95% -89.08% VirnetX 93.33% 202.99% 151.40%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Patriot Scientific and VirnetX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patriot Scientific N/A N/A -$1.06 million N/A N/A VirnetX $90,000.00 4,160.90 -$19.18 million N/A N/A

Patriot Scientific has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VirnetX.

Summary

VirnetX beats Patriot Scientific on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Patriot Scientific Company Profile

Patriot Scientific Corporation focuses on commercializing microprocessor technologies through broad and open licensing. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

VirnetX Company Profile

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc., operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems. These secure network communities are designed to support content applications, such as instant messaging, voice over Internet protocol, mobile services, streaming video, file transfer, and remote desktop. It also offers a portfolio of licenses and services, such as VirnetX technology licensing; GABRIEL Connection Technology software development kit, including object libraries, sample code, testing and quality assurance tools, and supporting documentation required for customers to implement the company's technology; secure domain name registrar service; registrar server software; connection server software; relay server software; and secure domain name master registry and connection, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides GABRIEL Collaboration Suite that enables seamless and secure cross-platform communications between users' devices. The company serves domain infrastructure and communication service providers, and system integrators; and enterprise customers, developers, and original equipment manufacturers of chips, servers, smart phones, tablets, e-Readers, laptops, net books, and other devices in the IP-telephony, mobility, fixed-mobile convergence, and unified communications markets. VirnetX Holding Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Zephyr Cove, Nevada.

