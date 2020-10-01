Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €30.90 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.90 ($36.35) target price on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VIV. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Vivendi and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €29.74 ($34.99).

Get Vivendi alerts:

Shares of EPA:VIV opened at €23.80 ($28.00) on Wednesday. Vivendi has a 1-year low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 1-year high of €24.87 ($29.26). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €21.93.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.