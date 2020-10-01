Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.99

Shares of Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.99 and last traded at $39.99, with a volume of 35965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.45.

Several research analysts recently commented on VSLR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vivint Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Vivint Solar from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Vivint Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.65 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.66. Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 186.43% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $106.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.55 million. Analysts predict that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Tibbetts, Jr. sold 53,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $1,341,203.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,794 shares in the company, valued at $752,000.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 313 Acquisition Llc sold 11,627,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $250,000,000.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,504,751 shares of company stock valued at $274,174,007. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Vivint Solar by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,453,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,679 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Vivint Solar by 26.8% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,035,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,225,000 after purchasing an additional 852,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vivint Solar by 15.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,581,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,457,000 after purchasing an additional 478,259 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP increased its position in Vivint Solar by 29.5% in the first quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 3,400,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,861,000 after purchasing an additional 774,982 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vivint Solar by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,152,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after purchasing an additional 35,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

About Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR)

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

