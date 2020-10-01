Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.99

Shares of Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.99 and last traded at $39.99, with a volume of 35965 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.45.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JMP Securities downgraded Vivint Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Vivint Solar from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vivint Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.65 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average of $15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $106.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.55 million. Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 186.43% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. Analysts predict that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vivint Solar news, major shareholder 313 Acquisition Llc sold 11,627,907 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $250,000,000.50. Also, Director Joseph S. Tibbetts, Jr. sold 53,138 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $1,341,203.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,000.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,504,751 shares of company stock valued at $274,174,007. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 811.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 9.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 34.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vivint Solar Company Profile (NYSE:VSLR)

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

