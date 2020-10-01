Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

VOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOD. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 44,626 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 8,162 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the second quarter worth $185,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the second quarter valued at $589,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 187,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,443 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055,537 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,535,000 after purchasing an additional 265,488 shares in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VOD opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average of $14.91. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

