Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth $160,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 35.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 137.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,358,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 21.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 85,035 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.66. The company has a market capitalization of $874.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

