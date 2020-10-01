WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for WESCO International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the highest is $1.64. WESCO International reported earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $5.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on WESCO International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded WESCO International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on WESCO International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.08.

In other WESCO International news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 962,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.78 per share, with a total value of $34,449,162.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hemant Porwal purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $55,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,389.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,632,517 shares of company stock worth $58,164,620. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 4.0% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,219,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,917,000 after purchasing an additional 84,578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 26.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 70,928 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the second quarter worth about $1,899,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the first quarter worth about $821,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the second quarter worth about $1,155,000.

WCC stock opened at $44.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.14. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.49.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

