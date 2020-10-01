Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 197,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,394 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Western New England Bancorp were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WNEB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Western New England Bancorp from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Western New England Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

WNEB opened at $5.63 on Thursday. Western New England Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $10.00. The company has a market cap of $144.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.57.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 11.68%. As a group, analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

