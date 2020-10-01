Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Morgan Stanley

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cfra raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Westlake Chemical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.19.

WLK opened at $63.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.68. Westlake Chemical has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $75.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.81.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. Westlake Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.13%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the second quarter valued at $825,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 38,347 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,583,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

