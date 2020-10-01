Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 301,435 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,227 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.63% of Workiva worth $16,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Workiva by 59.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 2,157.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 5,692.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Workiva news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $1,094,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,423.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $553,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,240,283.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,665 shares of company stock worth $4,618,548. Insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $55.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.24 and a beta of 1.24. Workiva Inc has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $61.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. The company had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.59 million. Workiva’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Workiva Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 target price on shares of Workiva and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.29.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

