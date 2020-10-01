Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,435 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,227 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.63% of Workiva worth $16,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Workiva by 50.9% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,436,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,843,000 after purchasing an additional 484,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Workiva by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Workiva by 71.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 691,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,962,000 after purchasing an additional 288,206 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Workiva by 18.6% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 560,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,973,000 after purchasing an additional 87,680 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Workiva by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,908,000 after purchasing an additional 30,064 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Workiva news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $1,094,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,423.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $553,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,240,283.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,665 shares of company stock worth $4,618,548. Insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

WK opened at $55.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -42.24 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Workiva Inc has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $61.50.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. The company had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.59 million. Workiva’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WK shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Workiva from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.29.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

