World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $42.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of WWE have slid and underperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock came under pressure following the company’s soft top-line performance during second-quarter 2020. Total revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and fell year over year. Management informed that the pandemic and related government mandates to cancel, postpone or relocate live events since mid-March have hurt the business. Nonetheless, the company has undertaken steps such as short-term cost reductions and cash flow improvement actions to mitigate the impact of the same. As a result, WWE delivered an earnings beat for the fifth straight quarter. Also, the bottom line grew year over year. Notably, the company’s focus on expanding original content, driving subscriber count, raising content rights fees and monetization of video content bodes well.”

WWE has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.40.

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.61 and its 200-day moving average is $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $73.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.44.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.89 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. On average, analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.47%.

In related news, insider Stephanie Levesque sold 57,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $2,255,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,073,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 245.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 412,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,997,000 after purchasing an additional 293,036 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

