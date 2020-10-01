Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to Announce $1.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will report earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Lindsay posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 92.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Lindsay had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $123.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindsay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Lindsay by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Lindsay by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNN opened at $96.68 on Thursday. Lindsay has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $111.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

