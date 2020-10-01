Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sohu.com’s earnings. Sohu.com posted earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sohu.com will report full-year earnings of ($2.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($2.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sohu.com.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.84). The business had revenue of $421.06 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%.

SOHU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sohu.com from $10.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sohu.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.77.

Sohu.com stock opened at $19.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $779.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average is $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Sohu.com has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $25.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 18.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 493,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 77,987 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 3.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 272,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 20.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 34,707 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 27.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 182,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 39,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 48.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 157,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 51,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sohu.com (SOHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.