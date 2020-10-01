Zacks: Analysts Expect MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MAXIMUS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. MAXIMUS reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that MAXIMUS will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MAXIMUS.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The health services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $901.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.31 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 17.29%. MAXIMUS’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MMS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of MAXIMUS from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded MAXIMUS from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

MMS opened at $68.41 on Thursday. MAXIMUS has a 1 year low of $46.42 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $884,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $797,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 237.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in MAXIMUS during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

