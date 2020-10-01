Zacks: Analysts Expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported earnings of $2.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year earnings of $7.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $7.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $8.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RS shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.20.

NYSE:RS opened at $102.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.25. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1 year low of $70.57 and a 1 year high of $122.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RS. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 296.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

