Zacks: Analysts Expect Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $294.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) will report $294.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Titan International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $288.05 million and the highest is $299.60 million. Titan International reported sales of $345.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.19. Titan International had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $286.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.47 million.

A number of research firms have commented on TWI. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Titan International in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Titan International by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 115,642 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 30,507 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Titan International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,622,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 194,279 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Titan International by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 189,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 52.5% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 60,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20,758 shares during the last quarter. 68.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TWI opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $176.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.18. Titan International has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $4.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

