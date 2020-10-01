Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) to “Buy”

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $91.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.84% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is a regionally accredited provider of online postsecondary education services focused on offering graduate and undergraduate degree programs in its core disciplines of education, business, and healthcare. In addition to its online programs, it offers programs at its traditional campus in Phoenix, Arizona and onsite at the facilities of employers. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine cut Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.20.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $79.94 on Thursday. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $57.89 and a fifty-two week high of $106.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.67.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total transaction of $200,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,733.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $200,112.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,576.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,325 shares of company stock worth $599,253 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.7% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

