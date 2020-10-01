ZEN Graphene Solutions (CVE:ZEN) Trading 7.1% Higher

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd (CVE:ZEN)’s share price was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75. Approximately 183,922 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 108,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.46. The company has a market cap of $54.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.58.

Get ZEN Graphene Solutions alerts:

ZEN Graphene Solutions (CVE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ZEN Graphene Solutions (CVE:ZEN)

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the mining of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for graphite. It holds a 100% interest in the Albany property located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as Zenyatta Ventures Ltd.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for ZEN Graphene Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEN Graphene Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.