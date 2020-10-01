ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Stake Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,484,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 328,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.23% of ZIOPHARM Oncology worth $50,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZIOP. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,398,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 460,794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 438,897 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 507.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,892,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,860 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 13.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 158,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 924,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 93,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

ZIOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Laidlaw restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Sunday, June 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James set a $5.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ZIOPHARM Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of ZIOP opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2.89. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

