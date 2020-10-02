$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) will post $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings. Power Integrations reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.20 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 45.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Power Integrations from $138.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.60.

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,725 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total value of $207,293.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,630.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,364 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $163,857.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,543 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,250.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,717 shares of company stock worth $1,055,971 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of POWI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Power Integrations by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Power Integrations by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Power Integrations by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Power Integrations by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $55.17 on Friday. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $38.57 and a 52 week high of $63.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

