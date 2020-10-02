$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.55. Penske Automotive Group posted earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Benchmark raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Penske Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

NYSE PAG opened at $47.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.34. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.70.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $489,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,871.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAG. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,544,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,488,000 after purchasing an additional 63,192 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,201,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,640,000 after purchasing an additional 133,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 569,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,678,000 after buying an additional 310,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after buying an additional 172,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

