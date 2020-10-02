$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) will announce sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the highest is $1.07 billion. TreeHouse Foods posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year sales of $4.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on THS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

Shares of THS opened at $40.90 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $56.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 34.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 718,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,734,000 after buying an additional 184,206 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $6,613,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

