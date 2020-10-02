$1.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will report sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands reported sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year sales of $5.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $6.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.30. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.16.

NYSE:YUM opened at $91.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.77. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $115.17. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.96%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $197,367.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,667,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $320,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,717 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.6% in the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.8% in the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

