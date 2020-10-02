$1.81 Billion in Sales Expected for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will announce sales of $1.81 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.82 billion and the lowest is $1.79 billion. Asbury Automotive Group posted sales of $1.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year sales of $7.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.86 billion to $7.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $9.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $100.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.71. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $39.36 and a one year high of $123.44.

In other news, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Juanita T. James sold 1,000 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $110,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,703.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $719,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 98.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 20.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,745,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,941,000 after acquiring an additional 299,237 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

