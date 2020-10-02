100,413 Shares in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 100,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter worth about $4,789,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $646,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,583,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 110.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 618,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after buying an additional 325,070 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 56.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 886,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 321,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on SKT shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.70 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.12.

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $585.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.44 and a beta of 1.82. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average of $6.51.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.