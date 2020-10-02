$106.23 Million in Sales Expected for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will report sales of $106.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.00 million to $123.10 million. PTC Therapeutics reported sales of $71.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $368.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $352.80 million to $377.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $503.67 million, with estimates ranging from $433.60 million to $642.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $75.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.04 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.92% and a negative net margin of 138.67%. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.70.

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $48.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.82 and its 200 day moving average is $48.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $30.79 and a 52-week high of $59.89.

In related news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 3,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total transaction of $176,565.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $5,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,908,934.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,913 shares of company stock worth $7,434,616 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 1,855.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,600,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,037 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 565.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,238,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300,979 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

