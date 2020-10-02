13,000 Shares in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 0.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 206.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 37.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 8.7% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 15,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 27.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.18. NMI Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $35.79.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $107.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.09 million. NMI had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Analysts predict that NMI Holdings Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NMIH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NMI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

