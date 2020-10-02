$158.07 Million in Sales Expected for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will report $158.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $149.06 million to $165.30 million. MarketAxess posted sales of $131.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year sales of $668.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $659.20 million to $676.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $728.64 million, with estimates ranging from $717.10 million to $741.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $422.89.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $482.97 on Friday. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $275.49 and a 12-month high of $561.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $472.94 and its 200-day moving average is $465.75.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total value of $12,190,500.00. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.91, for a total transaction of $1,827,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,992 shares in the company, valued at $15,531,284.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,017 shares of company stock worth $29,924,704. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,175,000 after purchasing an additional 246,288 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 19.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 938,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,031,000 after acquiring an additional 154,850 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 98.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 226,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,384,000 after acquiring an additional 112,329 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 270.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,271,000 after acquiring an additional 99,363 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 384.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,129,000 after acquiring an additional 95,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

