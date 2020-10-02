$18.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) will announce $18.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.76 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.53 billion. Procter & Gamble posted sales of $17.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full year sales of $72.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $72.28 billion to $73.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $75.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $74.14 billion to $75.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PG shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 19,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $2,621,179.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,722,853.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,517 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,520,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,447,000 after purchasing an additional 487,686 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG opened at $139.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.03. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $141.70. The stock has a market cap of $346.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

