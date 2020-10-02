19,218 Shares in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. FMR LLC lifted its position in Steelcase by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,030,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,488,000 after purchasing an additional 982,583 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Steelcase by 185.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,280,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,643,000 after purchasing an additional 831,686 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Steelcase by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,038,000 after purchasing an additional 656,892 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Steelcase during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,951,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Steelcase by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,336,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,120,000 after purchasing an additional 395,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Steelcase alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Benchmark cut Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steelcase currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of SCS stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76. Steelcase Inc. has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $23.02.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.18. Steelcase had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $818.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Steelcase’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%.

In other Steelcase news, VP Eddy F. Schmitt purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $301,200.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 89,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,176.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.