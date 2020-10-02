$2.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) will announce sales of $2.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Iqvia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.76 billion. Iqvia reported sales of $2.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Iqvia will report full-year sales of $11.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.02 billion to $11.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.72 billion to $12.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Iqvia.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on IQV. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Iqvia from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stephens began coverage on Iqvia in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Iqvia from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.89.

Iqvia stock opened at $158.33 on Friday. Iqvia has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $170.51. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 232.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.07.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total value of $7,573,708.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 698,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,742,181.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronald E. Bruehlman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,154.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,080,331 shares of company stock worth $490,599,843. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Iqvia by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Iqvia by 897.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 95,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after purchasing an additional 86,200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Iqvia by 9.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 153,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,884 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Iqvia by 3.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Iqvia by 233.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 98,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after purchasing an additional 68,815 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

