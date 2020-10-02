$20.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will announce $20.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.45 billion to $21.56 billion. Lowe’s Companies posted sales of $17.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year sales of $85.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.41 billion to $87.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $82.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.55 billion to $87.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. BofA Securities boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.31.

NYSE:LOW opened at $167.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $126.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.50. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $171.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.12 and its 200 day moving average is $128.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 745.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

