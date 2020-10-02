24,853 Shares in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 24,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Separately, Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 231,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA LEMB opened at $42.01 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $34.53 and a one year high of $45.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.24.

