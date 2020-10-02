$3.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) to announce $3.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Fiserv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.45 billion and the highest is $3.72 billion. Fiserv posted sales of $3.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year sales of $14.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.76 billion to $14.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.38 billion to $15.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fiserv from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Fiserv from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.56.

Fiserv stock opened at $104.25 on Friday. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.74, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.22.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $3,073,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 243,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,978,662.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,060,000 shares of company stock worth $496,098,100. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Fiserv by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Fiserv by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 114,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,879,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Fiserv by 540.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 224,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,890,000 after buying an additional 189,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 317.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 357,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,913,000 after buying an additional 272,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

