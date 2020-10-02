$327.76 Million in Sales Expected for Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to report sales of $327.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $324.45 million and the highest is $330.70 million. Extra Space Storage posted sales of $337.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.08 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.79% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.40.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $109.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.22. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $72.70 and a 12 month high of $117.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.77%.

In related news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total value of $9,179,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,642,841.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $266,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,573,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,505 shares of company stock worth $11,743,887. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6,309.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $106,201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 139,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,335,000 after buying an additional 17,932 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $3,381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.