3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 901,097 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.74% of 3D Systems worth $6,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,310 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,583 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,468 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,650 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,161,314 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $32,084,000 after purchasing an additional 727,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,750 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 20,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $591.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $112.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.58 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3D Systems news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $91,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,958.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

