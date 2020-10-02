$4.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will report $4.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.80 billion. Occidental Petroleum reported sales of $5.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year sales of $18.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.64 billion to $19.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.11 billion to $19.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.08). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OXY. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Friday, September 18th. MKM Partners raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.60. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $47.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.76%.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 45,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 58.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

