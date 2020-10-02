$41.03 Million in Sales Expected for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will announce sales of $41.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.10 million and the highest is $62.16 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $118.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 65.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $228.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $205.01 million to $259.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $353.39 million, with estimates ranging from $324.62 million to $407.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 13.71%.

A number of research firms have commented on BHR. ValuEngine raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $10.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 44.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

