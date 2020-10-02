4,358 Shares in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $453,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 38,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 31.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 33,138 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

ESPR opened at $35.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.12. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $76.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.02 million, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.82.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $2.19. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 271.49% and a negative net margin of 38.86%. The firm had revenue of $212.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21557.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESPR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Esperion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.62.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

