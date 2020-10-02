$446.36 Million in Sales Expected for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will post $446.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Belden’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $439.09 million and the highest is $452.00 million. Belden reported sales of $620.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Belden will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.19. Belden had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $424.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Belden from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Belden by 195.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 27,308 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Belden by 39.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Belden by 6.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Belden by 92.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 16.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,303,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,098,000 after buying an additional 321,280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $31.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.72. Belden has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.42%.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

