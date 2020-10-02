$5.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Visa Inc (NYSE:V) This Quarter

Analysts expect Visa Inc (NYSE:V) to report sales of $5.03 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Visa’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.84 billion. Visa posted sales of $6.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full year sales of $21.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.59 billion to $21.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $24.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.12 billion to $25.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Visa.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.86.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $1,099,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,393,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,598 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,495,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,430,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,525 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,525,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,002 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,052,559,000 after purchasing an additional 660,147 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,917,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,268,029,000 after purchasing an additional 260,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $203.35 on Friday. Visa has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $217.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $394.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visa (V)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.