5,500 Shares in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after buying an additional 11,854 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,019,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,061,000 after buying an additional 32,641 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA QUS opened at $94.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.96. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $64.57 and a 1 year high of $99.44.

