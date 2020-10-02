$558.78 Million in Sales Expected for MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) will post $558.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $576.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $529.95 million. MEDNAX reported sales of $888.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year sales of $2.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.34. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 61.53%. The company had revenue of $509.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.90 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MD. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on MEDNAX from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

MD opened at $16.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average of $16.08. MEDNAX has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.70, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Nikolopoulos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $190,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 9,979.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 24,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 12.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,458,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,616,000 after buying an additional 275,833 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 105.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 267,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 137,407 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 702.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 47,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 1.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 611,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

